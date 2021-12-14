Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 289,395 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $75,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 375,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.6% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

