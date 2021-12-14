Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56. The company has a market capitalization of $443.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.99 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

