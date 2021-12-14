MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Director Laura Anne Lee Sells 8,712 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Director Laura Anne Lee sold 8,712 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $38,419.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Anne Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Laura Anne Lee sold 56,652 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $248,702.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

