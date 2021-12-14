Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 59.57 ($0.79).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.86) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.86) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 79 ($1.04) in a report on Friday.

TLW stock opened at GBX 42.21 ($0.56) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £604.31 million and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.52.

In related news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($599.55). Also, insider Sheila Khama purchased 7,070 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,484.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

