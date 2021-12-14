Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Marc Haugen Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Haugen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Marc Haugen bought 2,500 shares of Ichor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00.

Shares of ICHR opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,921,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

