Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $82.95 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of Vail Resorts worth $82,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 101.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.67.

NYSE:MTN opened at $328.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.29. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.