Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $85,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magna International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 262,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International stock opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

