Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 238.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $6,660,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 742,355 shares of company stock valued at $122,201,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.87.

NET stock opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of -207.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

