Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $394,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,869,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 170,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 337,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,358,867 shares of company stock worth $121,995,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

