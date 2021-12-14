Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $578,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $816.43 million, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 170.73%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.