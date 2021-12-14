Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,087 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

