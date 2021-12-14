Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,623 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after buying an additional 432,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,009,000 after buying an additional 721,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after buying an additional 198,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

