Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

In other news, CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $482,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.59. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

