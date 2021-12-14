Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of AAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

