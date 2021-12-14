The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 91,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

