Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.46 and a 52 week high of $112.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.