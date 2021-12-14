Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.