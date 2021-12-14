Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 44,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,857,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $537.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.02. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

