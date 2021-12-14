Zacks: Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report $29.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $124.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $119.95 million, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $121.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.22. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

