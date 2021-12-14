Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 98,800 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 420.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

