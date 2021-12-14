Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.