Spire Wealth Management Has $376,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 263.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $388.29 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.73 and a 200-day moving average of $367.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

