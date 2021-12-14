6,999 Shares in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of FLGC stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Flora Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Flora Growth Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

