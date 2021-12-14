Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,275,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 89,421 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 313,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,543,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,568,757. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

