eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 118,545 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

