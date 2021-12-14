Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 316 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,668,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 119,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 841,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after purchasing an additional 61,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,510,000.

LQDH stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94.

