Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Amundi acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after buying an additional 274,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chubb by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $190.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

