Spire Wealth Management Has $523,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $141,000.

VV stock opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

