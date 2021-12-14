loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Contrast

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 2.43% 64.38% 8.57% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

0.9% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and FG New America Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.33 N/A N/A N/A FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for loanDepot and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 245.86%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 129.38%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than FG New America Acquisition.

Summary

loanDepot beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

