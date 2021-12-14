News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.45.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.