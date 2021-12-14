Strs Ohio Increases Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after buying an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $917,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 686,357 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

