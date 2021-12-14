Strs Ohio Acquires 14,808 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of News by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in News by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,386,000 after acquiring an additional 665,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 276,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

