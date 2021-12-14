Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 1,458.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UATG opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get Umbra Applied Technologies Group alerts:

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.