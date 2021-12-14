Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $473,000 Investment in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Vidler Water Resources stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.05. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 100.95%.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

