Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Update

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Victoria stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Victoria has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

