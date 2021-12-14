ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS RNUGF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. ReNeuron Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

