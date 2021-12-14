Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the November 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VONOY stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.9855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

