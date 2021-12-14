Insider Buying: 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CFO Purchases 3,800 Shares of Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CFO Ozan Pamir bought 3,800 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $14,706.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATNF opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

