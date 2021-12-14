Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $45.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.