Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $45.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

