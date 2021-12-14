QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Anton Tagliaferro Buys 18,683 Shares

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,187.44 ($13,705.32).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,650.00 ($37,607.14).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This is a boost from QV Equities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.39%.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

