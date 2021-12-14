GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Acquires £29,726.82 in Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider David A. Rasche bought 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £29,726.82 ($39,284.82).

Shares of LON GBG opened at GBX 713 ($9.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 828.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 864.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07. GB Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 712.50 ($9.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 999 ($13.20).

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBG. Barclays upgraded GB Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 865 ($11.43) to GBX 1,000 ($13.22) in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.21) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.48) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.55) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,019 ($13.47).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

