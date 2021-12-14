Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

AROC stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 2.04. Archrock has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 322.24%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Archrock by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 91,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

