Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 70.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,439,000.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,354 shares of company stock worth $529,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEB. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

