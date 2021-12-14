Strs Ohio Sells 5,100 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Kodiak Sciences worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 551,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,685 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,896,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,168. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

