Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 66.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 25.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 135.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 424,852 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of CNK opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.