Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 372.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,072 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at $5,906,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 117.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.