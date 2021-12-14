DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,346 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $6,314,266 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $169.64 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average is $176.25.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

