DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 40,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.