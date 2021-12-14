SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.95.

Shares of SIVB opened at $675.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $349.48 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $714.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.