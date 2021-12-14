DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,391 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,391 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

